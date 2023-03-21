16,600 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Purchased by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 1,966.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,453,000 after acquiring an additional 779,580 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 145.8% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 807,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,887,000 after acquiring an additional 479,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 552.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 317,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 142,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33.

CONSOL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

