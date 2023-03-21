1,869 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,869 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.