225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Shares Down 0.2%

225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Get Rating) (NYSE:POT) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.78. 21,744,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average session volume of 1,754,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.83.
225679 (POT.TO) Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.78.
225679 (POT.TO) Company Profile
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
