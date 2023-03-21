2,546 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Verizon Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,083,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 29,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

