2,776 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.