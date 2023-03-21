3,372 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,631,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 49,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

