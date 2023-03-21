3,435 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

