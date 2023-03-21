374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.40

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 46167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

374Water Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 374Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in 374Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

