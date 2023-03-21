5,313 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

TFC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.66. 9,441,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,056,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

