680 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $489.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $493.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

