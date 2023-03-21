75,739 Shares in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 275.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000.

NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

