7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.72 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00009669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $43.72 million and $22,691.15 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.67673081 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,344.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

