823 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.67. 402,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,438. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

