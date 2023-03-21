9,098 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SLV opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

