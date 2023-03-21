a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at TD Securities

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.19.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 95,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,045. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

