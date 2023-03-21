A2Z Smart Technologies (AZ) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare A2Z Smart Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million -$40.29 million -1.88 A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors $663.63 million $16.32 million 6.14

A2Z Smart Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than A2Z Smart Technologies. A2Z Smart Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for A2Z Smart Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors 58 155 267 5 2.45

As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 28.57%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A2Z Smart Technologies has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A2Z Smart Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A2Z Smart Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26% A2Z Smart Technologies Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies peers beat A2Z Smart Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

