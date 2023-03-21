Aave Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $78.43 or 0.00279698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $67.59 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “AAVE is a decentralized finance protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to borrow and lend digital assets in the form of flash loans, while also providing users with a yield-generating market to earn interest from their crypto holdings. AAVE is secured by a collateral model and features a token staking model, allowing users to stake their tokens to earn rewards. The protocol is designed to be permissionless, trustless, and secure, providing users with a secure and transparent way to access DeFi services. AAVE (AAVE) token was created by Stani Kulechov and the Aave team in 2017.”

