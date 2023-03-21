Achain Price Up 8.5% Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $184,770.04 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009515 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003850 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003006 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

