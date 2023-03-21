Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after buying an additional 253,178 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

