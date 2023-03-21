Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is Walter Public Investments Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up 5.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 883,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,323. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

