Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 40,333 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.69. 1,761,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,241. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

