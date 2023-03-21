Adams Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. 9,178,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,914,053. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $121.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

