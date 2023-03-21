Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 66,735 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,937 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,735 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.1% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,114,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,313,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

