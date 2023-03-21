Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 80,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 209,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 2.3 %

GSBD stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,634. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

