Adirondack Trust Co. Has $685,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.48. 680,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

