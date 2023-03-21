Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

NYSE AXP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.18. The company had a trading volume of 413,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

