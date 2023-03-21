Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 106 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,077.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,662 shares of company stock worth $13,292,391. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $301.06. 114,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,075. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

