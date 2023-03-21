aelf (ELF) Trading 13.6% Lower Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, aelf has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $181.66 million and $39.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005015 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

