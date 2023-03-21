Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 228,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,122. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

