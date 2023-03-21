Aimia (TSE:AIM) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$6.00 target price on Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aimia from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday.

Aimia Price Performance

Shares of AIM stock opened at C$3.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 83.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.72.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

