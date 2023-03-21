Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 151.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 537,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $124.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.