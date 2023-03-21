Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AKYA. UBS Group began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 94.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The business had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

