Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

GBCI stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.46.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,078 shares of company stock valued at $398,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

