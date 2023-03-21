Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,956 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.72. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

