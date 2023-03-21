Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 3.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

