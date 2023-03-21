Allworth Financial LP Buys 37,006 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $136,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $156.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day moving average is $161.82.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

