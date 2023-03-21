Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,048,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

The VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

