Allworth Financial LP Purchases 491,379 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,379 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $68,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

