Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,654 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $31,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

JEPI stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

