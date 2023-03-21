Allworth Financial LP Sells 322,550 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,550 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.23% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

