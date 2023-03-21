Allworth Financial LP Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 430.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $325.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

