Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 23rd

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 23rd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 23rd.
Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:CAOS opened at $9.47 on Tuesday.
