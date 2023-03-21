Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 15,119 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
- On Monday, March 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00.
Bristow Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of VTOL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 134,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,849. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.40.
About Bristow Group
Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.
