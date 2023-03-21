Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 15,119 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $320,976.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,917,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,177,399.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 20,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $423,600.00.

Bristow Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTOL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. 134,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,849. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $589.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

About Bristow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTOL. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

