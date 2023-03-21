Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Trading Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as low as $83.06 and last traded at $83.29. 229,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,434,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Trading Down 2.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.