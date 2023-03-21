American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.06.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.00 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

