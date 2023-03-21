American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

