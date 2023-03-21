American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $199.21. 278,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.85. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

