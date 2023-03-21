Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.92. 314,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,066. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day moving average of $254.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

