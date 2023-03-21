Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $68.58

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

