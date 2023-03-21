Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (ABDP, ADAG, AKYA, BMEA, CI, CPI, DHT, DKNG, DXPE, ERGO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:
AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock.
Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on the stock.
Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.
IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock.
Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.
Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.
RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
