Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (ABDP, ADAG, AKYA, BMEA, CI, CPI, DHT, DKNG, DXPE, ERGO)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 21st:

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Capita (LON:CPI) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price target on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $323.00 target price on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $425.00 target price on the stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

ScS Group (LON:SCS) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

